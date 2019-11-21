Weather

AccuWeather: Two Rounds of Rain On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some early sunshine gave way to mostly cloudy skies tonight. The high hit a seasonable 53.

TONIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken and a few showers are possible after midnight, mainly in northern suburbs. The low is 45.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some midday showers as a cold front sweeps through. The high will hit about 56 late in the morning, but temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by sunset and winds increase.

SATURDAY: A bit of morning sun will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a brisk and chilly high of 49. Rain arrives in the late afternoon and evening and becomes steadier at night and overnight.

SUNDAY: The rain continues into the first part of the morning, but the afternoon sees a good deal of improvement with a transition to partly sunny skies expected. The high is still chilly: 49.

MONDAY: We have mostly sunny skies with only a few occasional clouds and a chilly high of 51.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds through the day. The high is a bit milder: 58.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds move into the region and some rain is likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is a mild 60.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 40s for parade goers. Otherwise, this looks like a partly sunny, windy and cooler day with a high around 48.

