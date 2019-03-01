AccuWeather: Two storms head in for the weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 9pm and expires at 7am for all areas NW of Philadelphia. This region will see accumulating snow and sleet overnight.TONIGHT: One to the next system. An area of low pressure in the Southeastern U.S. will emerge off the Virginia Capes and travel northeastward parallel to the coast. With just enough cold air in place our northwestern suburbs will see another round of snow/wintry mix as we go through the night. This begins from southwest to northeast during the early to mid evening hours. Here in Philadelphia and for areas to the southeast this is essentially all rain as temperatures will be just above freezing. There will be a tight snow/sleet gradient tonight with a coating to 2" starting just west of Philadelphia heading up toward Pottstown, Lansdale, and Doylestown. Northwest of that area heading into the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos we expect 2" to 4". This all exits by dawn tomorrow.SATURDAY: Saturday is our lull in between systems with mostly cloudy skies and some possible drizzle. Highs in the lower 40s.SUNDAY: We may see a few breaks in the clouds to start the day, but those clouds quickly lower and thicken through the day. Then snow and rain begins to break out in the early to mid afternoon lets say 2pm to 5pm. There still remains some uncertainty with the track. While there is somewhat agreement in a track right along the coast that would bring a snow to mainly rain event for a majority of the area, there is an outlier that keeps this as a primarily snow event. At this point we do not believe that is the case and our forecast is based on that assumption. Even with the favored coastal track parts of our area could see substantial snow. At this point we think areas from northwest Chester, northern Bucks & Montgomery on northwest have a good shot of 4" plus and staying a mostly snow event. For the I-95 corridor and the heart of the Delaware Valley this looks to start as snow for a few hours and then transitioning to rain for the bulk of the storm. Front end snow could be around a coating to 2" for these areas. For parts of central Delaware and far southern New Jersey this is primarily an all rain event. Just like tonight's event this one is out of here before dawn breaks on Monday. This storm definitely bears watching for those living in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos as it could be the biggest of the year!MONDAY: Skies clear and strong, gusty winds develop. The high is 40 rather early in the day with temperatures falling during the afternoon.TUESDAY: This is an unseasonably cold day with partly sunny skies and a high of 31. Overnight lows will be in the teens.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and continued cold with a high around 29. Overnight lows plunge into the teens again.THURSDAY: There's no rest for the winter coats. Look for partly sunny skies and another cold high around 34.--------------------