Weather

AccuWeather: Unseasonable Warmth Continues

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia hit 76 degrees today. That's 17 degrees above average and only two degrees below the record high.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog developing late. Lows 41-50.

MONDAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny and warm. High 77.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. High 71.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with periods of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy, especially at night. High 72.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, with more periods of rain. High 66.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler and damp with periods of rain. High 57.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 56.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 61.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alex's last message for the Delaware Valley
Biden plans executive actions that would undo Trump's policies
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
What's next for President Donald Trump?
AKA sorority sisters celebrate Kamala Harris winning election
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Show More
Union claims Supporters' Shield on final day of MLS season
Watch Joe Biden's full acceptance speech
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris call for unity in speeches
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
More TOP STORIES News