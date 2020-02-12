AccuWeather: Unseasonable Warmth Continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia hit 76 degrees today. That's 17 degrees above average and only two degrees below the record high.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog developing late. Lows 41-50.
MONDAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny and warm. High 77.
TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. High 71.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with periods of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy, especially at night. High 72.
THURSDAY: Cloudy, with more periods of rain. High 66.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler and damp with periods of rain. High 57.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 56.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 61.
