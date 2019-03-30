AccuWeather: Unseasonably Warm Saturday, Some Showers Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We experienced a taste of spring fever today! The high in Philadelphia soared to 75 degrees, that's 17 degrees above average. But, the warm air isn't lasting through the weekend.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 54-56.SUNDAY: Lots of clouds and showers around through 2:00 pm. Then, skies will begin to brighten up and clear during the late afternoon. Turning cooler. High 61.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 49.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 56.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 64.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 67.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a shower possible. High 63.SATURDAY: Partly sunny and still mild. High 62.