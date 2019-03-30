Weather

AccuWeather: Unseasonably Warm Saturday, Some Showers Sunday

Chris Sowers has the latest from AccuWeather on Action News at 6 a.m. on March 30, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We experienced a taste of spring fever today! The high in Philadelphia soared to 75 degrees, that's 17 degrees above average. But, the warm air isn't lasting through the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 54-56.

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds and showers around through 2:00 pm. Then, skies will begin to brighten up and clear during the late afternoon. Turning cooler. High 61.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 49.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 64.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 67.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a shower possible. High 63.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and still mild. High 62.
