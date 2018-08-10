WEATHER

AccuWeather: Unsettled, But Not A Washout This Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 10, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A sunny morning gave way to increasing clouds ahead of a weak frontal boundary. Ahead of the front, the high in Philadelphia climbed up to 91 degrees. That stalls over us and a trough to our west will allow for periods of showers and t'storms over the weekend. It won't be a washout. But, periods of wet weather should be expected.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with more building humidity. An isolated downpour is possible, mainly north of Philadelphia. The low dips to a warm 73.

SATURDAY: Humidity is back. We see mostly cloudy skies and through the day, occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible. Drenching, flooding downpours are possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The high drops rather dramatically to only 83.

SUNDAY: Clouds will remain dominant with occasional sunny breaks. Some more scattered, but drenching thunderstorms are possible. It's humid again with a high around 83.

MONDAY: The tropical humidity is locked in place along with more pop-up downpours and storms. The high: 82.

TUESDAY: It's more of the same with oppressive humidity and a thunderstorm around. The high is 85.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and finally, more settled weather. This is a warm, dry day with a high around 89.

THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a hot high of 91.

FRIDAY: Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with another high of 91.

-----
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Video shows intense firenado in Great Britain
Cecily Tynan visits with the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Police: Passenger pulls gun on trooper, driver flees
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
Man shot, killed after youth football practice at Millville school
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Families of bone marrow donor and recipient meet in Wilmington
Pa. man sought for threats, including one to Trump
Statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo to stay put for now
Show More
'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend
Septic truck plunges into backyard pool in Lancaster Co.
Basketball coach from Philly pleads not guilty in fatal punch
Recess now mandatory at New Jersey elementary schools
Pleasantville principal allegedly had child porn on school computer
More News