AccuWeather: Unsettled, But Not A Washout This Weekend

A sunny morning gave way to increasing clouds ahead of a weak frontal boundary. Ahead of the front, the high in Philadelphia climbed up to 91 degrees. That stalls over us and a trough to our west will allow for periods of showers and t'storms over the weekend. It won't be a washout. But, periods of wet weather should be expected.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with more building humidity. An isolated downpour is possible, mainly north of Philadelphia. The low dips to a warm 73.SATURDAY: Humidity is back. We see mostly cloudy skies and through the day, occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible. Drenching, flooding downpours are possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The high drops rather dramatically to only 83.SUNDAY: Clouds will remain dominant with occasional sunny breaks. Some more scattered, but drenching thunderstorms are possible. It's humid again with a high around 83.MONDAY: The tropical humidity is locked in place along with more pop-up downpours and storms. The high: 82.TUESDAY: It's more of the same with oppressive humidity and a thunderstorm around. The high is 85.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and finally, more settled weather. This is a warm, dry day with a high around 89.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a hot high of 91.FRIDAY: Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with another high of 91.-----