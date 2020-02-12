AccuWeather: Unsettled Start To the Weekend, On The Cool Side

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This was a mostly cloudy, humid day overall with occasional showers and downpours. The high hit 71 degrees, that's five degrees below average.
TONIGHT: More showers are possible here and there. It's cloudy otherwise and mild with our low only dropping to 62.
SATURDAY: The unsettled pattern continues for another day with lots of clouds in place and some more scattered showers. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. The high creeps up to 76 (66 at the shore.)
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun and overall, this is a much better-looking day than Friday and Saturday. The high cools to 69 (59 at the shore.)
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): We start the day with low clouds and some spots could even see a little early drizzle. But by the afternoon, some sun returns and we get a pleasant high of 71 (60 at the shore.)
TUESDAY: The weather turns warmer with partly sunny skies and our high shooting up to 78.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with the high inching up to 82. The latest model runs keep us dry.
THURSDAY: It's partly sunny and warm with a high around 84 and finally, some rain returns to the forecast in the form of a spotty shower or thunderstorm.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we have another shower or storm around. We're still in the middle of the warmest air mass of the season with a high of 85.
