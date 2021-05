AccuWeather: Unsettled through Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Evening showers and spotty thunderstorms are possible. It's still humid. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 62.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with more spotty showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. The best chance of a strong storm is in South Jersey closer to Cape May County and in Delaware's two southern counties (Kent and Sussex). Most of this action should be over after about 3 or 4pm. After that, the humidity drops and we'll transition to a nice, breezy evening. The afternoon high is 75.THURSDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day, but beautiful! Look for partly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 65.FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance of some rain. It's also a lot cooler with a high of just 62.SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and a chance for a few showers. The high is still cool: 64.SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front likely produces another mostly cloudy day with a couple additional showers possible and another cool high of 65.MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high improves to 69.TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. Yet another shower is possible. The high is 70.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app