weather

AccuWeather: Unsettled through Wednesday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Unsettled through Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Evening showers and spotty thunderstorms are possible. It's still humid. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with more spotty showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. The best chance of a strong storm is in South Jersey closer to Cape May County and in Delaware's two southern counties (Kent and Sussex). Most of this action should be over after about 3 or 4pm. After that, the humidity drops and we'll transition to a nice, breezy evening. The afternoon high is 75.

THURSDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day, but beautiful! Look for partly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 65.
FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance of some rain. It's also a lot cooler with a high of just 62.

SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and a chance for a few showers. The high is still cool: 64.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front likely produces another mostly cloudy day with a couple additional showers possible and another cool high of 65.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high improves to 69.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. Yet another shower is possible. The high is 70.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. to lift COVID mitigation orders, except masking, on Memorial Day
Delaware announces major changes to COVID-19 restrictions
Mother charged with murder after child remains found in Delaware
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
Survey seeks honest feedback on racism in Philadelphia
Beware of scams involving the Paycheck Protection Program
Woman turns to Action News after stolen car gets damaged in police chase
Show More
Vaccination rates in these NJ communities are lagging, state says
NJ ending limit on outdoor gathering, cap on indoor dining
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
Students, parents celebrate teachers in South Jersey
Asian woman hit in the head with hammer while walking in NYC
More TOP STORIES News