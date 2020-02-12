AccuWeather: Unsettled weather pattern continues

TONIGHT: Another cluster of thunderstorms rolls through early this evening. Then, it's partly cloudy, warm and muggy. The low hits 70.
THURSDAY: Its warm and very muggy with a strong late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We are at a slight risk for severe weather with an isolated storm potentially involving damaging winds. High 88.
FRIDAY: The work week ends with partly sunny skies Friday. It's warm and muggy with a high of 88. There's a slight chance for a scattered late day shower or thunderstorm.
SATURDAY: It looks like a rather nice, warm and muggy start to the weekend. We'll see partly sunny skies, a high of 89 and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm as a cold front sweeps in.
SUNDAY: Finally the front clears, high pressure moves in and we feel the change. It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a comfortable high of 80.
MONDAY: It stays mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80.
TUESDAY: Expect sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 82.
WEDNESDAY. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and the change of a late day thunderstorm. The high hits 86.
