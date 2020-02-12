weather

AccuWeather: Unsettled Week with Rollercoaster Temperatures

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had a mixed bag of weather today, with lots of clouds, some brief breaks of sunshine, and scattered showers. The high in Philadelphia hit a seasonable 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick and there's a better chance of evening showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. It becomes more humid this evening. The low is 65.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible at times Monday through Wednesday. Cooler weather arrives later in the week.



TUESDAY: This is a more humid day with a mix of clouds and sun and another chance of some late day and evening showers and thunderstorms. The high climbs back up to 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with more spotty showers and perhaps a strong thunderstorm or two. Later in the day, the humidity drops and we'll probably dry out. It's breezy. The high is 78.

THURSDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day, but beautiful! Look for partly sunny skies with a more seasonable afternoon high of 66.

FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance of rain. It's also a lot cooler with a high of just 62.

SATURDAY: Its breezy with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and the chance of a few showers around. The high is 65.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Temperatures rebound to round out the weekend. Expect a sun and clouds mix with an improved high of 69. It will be a nice day to get together with Mom, the way things look now.

MONDAY: This is a mostly sunny, nice day with a high of 72.

