AccuWeather: Unsettled Week with Rollercoaster Temperatures

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible at times Monday through Wednesday. Cooler weather arrives later in the week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had a mixed bag of weather today, with lots of clouds, some brief breaks of sunshine, and scattered showers. The high in Philadelphia hit a seasonable 70 degrees.TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick and there's a better chance of evening showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. It becomes more humid this evening. The low is 65.TUESDAY: This is a more humid day with a mix of clouds and sun and another chance of some late day and evening showers and thunderstorms. The high climbs back up to 82.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with more spotty showers and perhaps a strong thunderstorm or two. Later in the day, the humidity drops and we'll probably dry out. It's breezy. The high is 78.THURSDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day, but beautiful! Look for partly sunny skies with a more seasonable afternoon high of 66.FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance of rain. It's also a lot cooler with a high of just 62.SATURDAY: Its breezy with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and the chance of a few showers around. The high is 65.SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Temperatures rebound to round out the weekend. Expect a sun and clouds mix with an improved high of 69. It will be a nice day to get together with Mom, the way things look now.MONDAY: This is a mostly sunny, nice day with a high of 72.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app