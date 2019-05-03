AccuWeather: Unsettled weekend at times

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Some spotty showers and thunderstorms move in later tonight. The low is 57.
SATURDAY: The theme for the upcoming weekend is unsettled at times, but not a washout. The first batch of showers and thunderstorms we have to contend with are currently back in West Virginia and will be lifting east-northeastward toward our area through the night. These look to impact our region in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Then as a frontal boundary slowly pushes southeastward during the day Saturday we will see the chance of scattered showers. The threat northwest looks more in the morning and then for southeastern areas in the afternoon until that front gets south of the region. High temperatures tomorrow should reach the low to mid 70s with a few breaks of sun, but overall rather cloudy.
SUNDAY: Late Saturday night into Sunday morning appears to be the wettest period as an area of low pressure tracks just to our south placing us in the warm advection precipitation shield. Of most significance, this looks to impact the Broad Street Run with rain. In a worst case scenario this could be a heavy soaking rain. It does appear that the bulk of the steady rain exits the region after lunch time meaning Dover may have a chance to get in the main event for Nascar that begins at 2pm. However, there could still be some lingering showers or mist that could delay or postpone that event. Sunday's highs much cooler thanks to a northeast wind on the northern side of that low. Temps in the lower 60s.
MONDAY: The sun is back in control. The high is a warmer 76.
TUESDAY: This is a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and a slightly warmer high around 80.
WEDNESDAY: An early shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. But overall, we see clouds mixing with sunny breaks with our high dropping to 73.
THURSDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with some rain possible at times and a high of 68.
