AccuWeather: Very Cold Overnight

TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Lows 22-26. Wind chills in the upper teens.WEDNESDAY: Look for another day of sunshine and a few high clouds. It's still brisk and cold with a high of 39.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. A few snow showers or a period of light snow is possible for areas east of the city during the afternoon. High 42. Wind chills in the 30's.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 39. Wind chills in the 20's.SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. High 36.SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing clouds as a southern storm system draws closer to the area. Most model information suggests that this storm will stay mainly to our south with either no precipitation for us, or merely a brush of light snow in southern areas like Sussex County, Delaware, and along the immediate South Jersey coast. Of course, winter storm tracks can always change and if this storm were to shift farther north and closer to the coast, snow would be possible during the afternoon or evening across a wider portion of the region. High 37.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chilly high around 39. Assuming that coastal storm remains to our south, most of area would remain dry with perhaps a bit of lingering snow, ice or rain in southern Delaware and near the South Jersey coast, primarily during the morning. If the storm is closer, more of the region would be subject to some mixed precipitation, also mainly in the morning.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 40.