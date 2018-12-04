WEATHER

AccuWeather: Very Cold Overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on December 4, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Lows 22-26. Wind chills in the upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Look for another day of sunshine and a few high clouds. It's still brisk and cold with a high of 39.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. A few snow showers or a period of light snow is possible for areas east of the city during the afternoon. High 42. Wind chills in the 30's.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 39. Wind chills in the 20's.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. High 36.

SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing clouds as a southern storm system draws closer to the area. Most model information suggests that this storm will stay mainly to our south with either no precipitation for us, or merely a brush of light snow in southern areas like Sussex County, Delaware, and along the immediate South Jersey coast. Of course, winter storm tracks can always change and if this storm were to shift farther north and closer to the coast, snow would be possible during the afternoon or evening across a wider portion of the region. High 37.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chilly high around 39. Assuming that coastal storm remains to our south, most of area would remain dry with perhaps a bit of lingering snow, ice or rain in southern Delaware and near the South Jersey coast, primarily during the morning. If the storm is closer, more of the region would be subject to some mixed precipitation, also mainly in the morning.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 40.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Tornadoes leave widespread damage in Oklahoma
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
PECO crews head Midwest to help storm victims
More Weather
Top Stories
No charges for Philly cop after fatal shooting; new video released
Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh home
Box truck, 4 cars involved in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. Extension
Philadelphia's 2018 murder rate passes last year's total
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
Police: Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
VIDEO: Trooper struck after pushing man away from spinning car
Show More
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Sarah Bloomquist reports from Washington, D.C.
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Mother wants thieves to return baby ashes stolen in burglary
More News