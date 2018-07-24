AccuWeather: Very Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today

TODAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, very muggy air and more spotty downpours from passing showers and thunderstorms. Northern and western areas have the best chance of rain with less in South Jersey and at the Shore. Philadelphia's high: 83. Shore: 82.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect into at least Wednesday morning in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Lancaster and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania, as well as New Castle and Kent Counties in Delaware. Do not drive or walk through any flooded areas.The RIP CURRENTS RISK is HIGH at the Shore again today and tonight.TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies with continued high humidity. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely in some spots with downpours possible. The low is 74.WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy and oppressively humid with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could push father to the east and closer to the Shore than in recent days. Flash flooding is again possible in some areas. The high is a muggy 79.THURSDAY: It's still warm and humid with a combination of sun and clouds. There's still the chance of a spotty thunderstorm. High 87.FRIDAY: Things begin to improve. We expect partly sunny skies through most of the day with any thunderstorm limited to the late afternoon and evening. It's still very warm and somewhat humid with a high of 89.SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with the air turning a little less humid. A spotty thunderstorm is still possible during the afternoon, but most of the day looks dry. Our high touches 86.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, less humid day and finally, we're removing the chance of rain for at least one day! Look for a warm high of 86.MONDAY: Clouds increase again, the humidity rises a bit and we're back into a more unsettled pattern with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 86.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and there's another chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. The high is 84.-----