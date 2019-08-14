AccuWeather: Very humid, scattered showers and a storm today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have clouds giving way to some sunny breaks. Spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm will pop up at times. It's warm and very muggy today. The high is 83. At the Shire: Some sun, spotty showers or a thunderstorm at times. High: 80. Low risk current risk today.
TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies, more spotty showers and a thunderstorm around, especially during the evening) and continued high humidity. The low is 70.
THURSDAY: We expect partly sunny skies with a spotty shower around. It will still be rather humid. The high reaches 83.
FRIDAY: It's still warm and humid with partial sunshine. Another spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out in a couple of places. The high is 86.
SATURDAY: It's seasonably warm and somewhat humid with another stray storm possible in the afternoon. But by no means is this a wash out. The high is very warm: 88.
SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sun. It's still humid and hotter with a high of 92. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. The high is 92.
MONDAY: Our work week starts with partly sunny skies and the same sort of hot and humid pattern that developed on Sunday. A stray thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 91.
TUESDAY: It looks like yet another hot and humid one with partial sunshine and a high of 90. Another storm is possible her and there.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. It's still humid, but not as hot with a high of 88. A shower or thunderstorm is possible.
