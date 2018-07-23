WEATHER

AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect into the late night hours in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Lancaster and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania, as well as New Castle and Kent Counties in Delaware. Do not drive or walk through any flooded areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible. A few downpours are likely. Lows 72-74.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. It's still very muggy with pop up showers and thunderstorms in many places. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and oppressively humid with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Flash flooding is possible in some areas. High 80.

THURSDAY: Warm and humid with a combination of sun and clouds. There's still the chance of a spotty thunderstorm. High 87.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A spotty shower is possible. High 89.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and turning a little less humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.
