AccuWeather: Very Mild, But Rain On The Way

It felt more like September than the first day of November today! The high in Philadelphia soared to 72 degrees. That's 11 degrees above average.TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. A few showers develop. The overnight low is a very mild 66.FRIDAY: Its rather cloud, warm and muggy, a rare sensation for November. Much of the daytime hours will be dry, with just a few spotty showers from time to time. Highs reach 73.. By the time we get to Friday night, after 7 or 8pm, heavy rain associated with an area of low pressure riding begins to reach the region. This rain lasts all night into the early morning hours Saturday dropping about 3/4" in the northwest suburbs to up to 2" in Philadelphia, northern Delaware and the coastal plain of New Jersey. There could be an embedded gusty t'storm or two as well.SATURDAY: We start off with lingering showers until the midday hour, but then skies will turn sunny for the mid to late afternoon and winds will increase with gusts 35-40mph. Highs only around 59. A lingering shower is possible very early, but raindrops should be clearing the coast by about 9 in the morning or so and we see some sun returning after that. However, it will be blustery and a lot cooler. Look for a high of just 59. Temperatures may fall off a bit during the afternoon as those gusty winds build in.SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies and a slightly cooler high of 58.MONDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with rain possible, especially later in the day and at night. The high is 62.TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): This is looking like a mostly cloudy, but mild day with no issues significant enough to keep voters from the polls. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s (a lot more comfortable than it often is around here in early November) and the afternoon high zooms to an unseasonably warm 68. A spotty shower is possible at times, but for now, most of the day looks dry.WEDNESDAY: It's a cloudy and damp start with a few lingering showers around, but the afternoon sees the return of some sun. It's breezy and still relatively mild with another high around 68.THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high is 58.