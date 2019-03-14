AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, A Few Showers Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with occasional sunny breaks. It's a little breezy and very mild with a high of 63.TONIGHT: Clouds continue to dominate the skies, but we're looking a t surge of milder air. The overnight low in Philadelphia will only make it down to about 54. Even some of our typically cooler suburbs will hold around 50.FRIDAY: Clouds will continue to be the primary feature in the skies along with some occasional showers as a weak frontal boundary approaches the region. This is no wash-out, with just a few light sprinkles and showers through most of the day and the chance of a brief, steadier shower late in the day or evening as the actual front arrives and crosses to the east. The high hits 66 which is an extremely mild temperature for mid-March.SATURDAY: The rain is gone. Sun mixes with clouds. It's blustery, with 30 to 35 mph wind gusts. We also see a significant drop in temperatures behind our departing cold front with a high of 52.SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for a partly to mostly sunny, but chilly day with our high dipping to 47.MONDAY: A light morning shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 47 again.TUESDAY: This now looks like a largely sunny day with another cool high around 46.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high: 50. Spring officially begins at 5:58 in the evening.THURSDAY: The first full day of spring gets a little milder with a high of 54. A morning shower is possible, but most of the day is dry with partial sunshine.--------------------