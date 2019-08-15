AccuWeather: Very Muggy, Then Turning Hot Over The Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dense fog early in the morning gave way to mostly cloudy skies today. The high hit a seasonable 87 degrees.
TONIGHT: We remain stuck in a muggy air mass. An evening stray shower or storm is possible, but most of the area is dry. An easterly wind brings in areas of fog and drizzle overnight. The low is a humid 71.
FRIDAY: Clouds will break for occasional sun. Another stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. It will probably be even more humid. The high is 85.
SATURDAY: It's seasonably warm and very humid with scattered afternoon downpours and thunderstorms possible. The high is very warm: 89, with a heat index of 95. (Shore: 82; Poconos: 79.)
SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with a bit more sunshine. It's hotter and more humid with a high of 93 and a heat index near 100. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. ((Shore: 85; Poconos: 83.)
MONDAY: Our work week starts with partly sunny skies and the same sort of hot and humid pattern that developed on Sunday. A stray thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 94 with a heat index of 102.
TUESDAY: It looks like yet another hot and humid one with partial sunshine and another high of 92 and a heat index around 100. Another storm is possible here and there.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, continued humidity and another spotty storm. The high reaches about 90.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still muggy, but not as hot with a high around 88. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News