AccuWeather: Very Muggy Today, Turning Hot Over The Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will give way to a few sunny breaks today. It will be warm and humid. There's the chance of a stray shower during the afternoon, but most of the day is dry. A isolated strong thunderstorm is possible in northern and western suburbs. The high is 85. At the Shore: 82.
TONIGHT: It's still muggy with nothing more than a stray shower early in the evening. The overnight low is 71.
SATURDAY: This is a seasonably warm day, but very humid with a scattered afternoon thunderstorm possible. Any storm that forms would be capable of producing a brief downpour. The high is very warm, 89, with a heat index of 95. (Shore: 82; Poconos: 79.)
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's hotter and more humid with a high of 92 and a heat index near 100. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. (Shore: 85; Poconos: 83.)
MONDAY: Our work week starts with partly sunny skies and the same sort of hot and humid pattern that developed on Sunday. A stray thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 94 with a heat index of 102.
TUESDAY: It looks like yet another hot and humid one with partial sunshine and another high of 92 and a heat index around 100. Another storm is possible here and there.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, continued humidity and another spotty storm. The high reaches about 90. Heat Index values may again be near 100.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still muggy, but not as hot with a high around 88. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible.
FRIDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun and we're back to more comfortable temperatures with a high of 84. Another stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
