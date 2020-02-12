Weather

AccuWeather: Very Warm And Humid

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Early morning fog and drizzle will give way to some afternoon sunshine. It will be a warm and humid day with a passing shower. High 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog and drizzle developing late. Lows 63-67.

MONDAY: A.M. patchy fog and drizzle. It will be a warm and humid day with some sunshine expected by afternoon. There could also be a passing shower. High 81.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and humid with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 72.

THURSDAY: A shower is possible during the morning, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and less humid. High 71.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably cool. High 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and refreshing! High 65.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men, 2 teens shot on West Philly street corner
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's opinions, votes, quotes
26-year-old man shot multiple times, listed in critical condition: Police
Family, neighbors welcome home 10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery
Bucks County vigil honors Breonna Taylor
'My heart just sank:' School mourns another student killed in Philly violence
Show More
Cyclist hit with a bat on Wissahickon bike trail
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
Shop Center City returns, helping boost small businesses
Rays beat Philadelphia 4-3, hurt Phillies' playoff hopes
YEAH Philly, nonprofit helping kids, in need of space
More TOP STORIES News