AccuWeather: Very Warm And Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Early morning fog and drizzle will give way to some afternoon sunshine. It will be a warm and humid day with a passing shower. High 80.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog and drizzle developing late. Lows 63-67.MONDAY: A.M. patchy fog and drizzle. It will be a warm and humid day with some sunshine expected by afternoon. There could also be a passing shower. High 81.TUESDAY: Cloudy and humid with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 77.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 72.THURSDAY: A shower is possible during the morning, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and less humid. High 71.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably cool. High 67.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and refreshing! High 65.