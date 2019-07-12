AccuWeather: Very Warm, Less Humid Later Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will give way to increasing sunshine during the afternoon. Oppressive humidity early on will tend to dip to more moderate levels during the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm is possible mainly near the coast, but most of the day looks dry. The high is 89.
FLOOD WARNINGS: Look out for some lingering, minor flooding along parts of the Schuylkill River and various creeks in southeastern Pennsylvania today. Avoid any flooded areas. Flooding should subside gradually during the morning and afternoon in most areas. The Schuylkill might not completely recede until evening.
TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. The evening looks nice with temperatures falling from the 80s into the upper 70s. Humidity continues to drop. The low is 71.
SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day. Dew points hover in the low 60s, so it's only slightly humid. The high is still hot: 90.
SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and still hot. The high is 91. Again, humidity is moderate.
MONDAY: Look for a sunny, warm afternoon with our high dipping a bit to 88. Dew points drop into the 50s, so it will be a relatively comfortable summer day.
TUESDAY: It's still hot with partly sunny skies, but the humidity begins to creep back up. A spotty thunderstorm is possible, especially in the late afternoon and evening. The high jumps to 91.
WEDNESDAY: We're even hotter and still rather humid. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high is 93.
THURSDAY: The heat and humidity march on with a mix of clouds and sun, another afternoon thunderstorm chance and a high of 93.
FRIDAY: Look for another partly sunny, hot and humid afternoon with a high around 91. There could be yet another thunderstorm around.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News