Weather

AccuWeather: Walk On The Mild Side

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning fog gave way to a mostly sunny day with a mild high of 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Look for cloudy skies with the chance of some patchy fog and drizzle. The low is 38.

FRIDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with another stray shower or sprinkle in a few places during the morning, but most of the area will be dry. The high climbs to a slightly milder 50.

SATURDAY: It's a pleasant start to the weekend with sunshine, a few patchy clouds and another mild high around 52.

SUNDAY: Clouds will quickly take over and rain arrives during the afternoon. The its a mild 51.

MONDAY: A few leftover showers are possible during the morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. It will be mild and breezy. The high is 55. It's possible that temperatures will drop off a bit during the afternoon.

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. Our high dips to 48. We'll probably be in the mid to upper 30s at midnight.

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummer's, but chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. The afternoon high only reaches 45.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with rain arriving. The high is 47.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect, victim identified in Christmas morning stabbing
Upper Dublin native killed in skiing accident at Pa. resort
Cherry Hill Mall enforcing parental escort policy Thursday
Upper Darby police still investigating man's death on Christmas Eve
Montgomery County man charged in father's murder
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Shoppers hit the malls to return, exchange holiday gifts
Show More
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
Man picking up food, teen injured in North Philly shooting
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Officials: Police fire back at gunman in Allentown standoff
Driver crashes into NE Philly sporting goods store
More TOP STORIES News