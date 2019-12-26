AccuWeather: Walk On The Mild Side

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning fog gave way to a mostly sunny day with a mild high of 50 degrees.
TONIGHT: Look for cloudy skies with the chance of some patchy fog and drizzle. The low is 38.
FRIDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with another stray shower or sprinkle in a few places during the morning, but most of the area will be dry. The high climbs to a slightly milder 50.
SATURDAY: It's a pleasant start to the weekend with sunshine, a few patchy clouds and another mild high around 52.
SUNDAY: Clouds will quickly take over and rain arrives during the afternoon. The its a mild 51.
MONDAY: A few leftover showers are possible during the morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. It will be mild and breezy. The high is 55. It's possible that temperatures will drop off a bit during the afternoon.
TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. Our high dips to 48. We'll probably be in the mid to upper 30s at midnight.
WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummer's, but chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. The afternoon high only reaches 45.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase with rain arriving. The high is 47.
