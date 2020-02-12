AccuWeather: Warm again today, soaking rain arrives on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dense morning fog is giving way to a pleasant partly sunny afternoon. Winds are light. The high is a warm 73, which ties the record set back in 1999.
TONIGHT: Look for mainly cloudy skies, more fog developing toward morning and a mild low of 61.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds are on the march as a cold front approaches the region. Some sprinkles are possible in the morning, but our main body of rain probably holds off until the afternoon and evening. The high is 72. Some of the night time rain could be heavy.
THURSDAY: It's still raining in the morning and it could still be coming down steadily for a while. In the afternoon, the rain should slacken a bit. Our high is 64, but that's early in the day. By the afternoon, we'll be falling into the 50s.
FRIDAY: We're looking at a mix of clouds and sun with a nice enough high of 63.
SATURDAY: It's much cooler, with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. The high is only 55. It may rain at night.
SUNDAY: This is a mainly cloudy day with rain possible. The high is cool and seasonable at 59.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds with a couple of showers around and a slightly improved high of 62.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day with a high of just 56.
