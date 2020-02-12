AccuWeather: Warm and beautiful today, gusty storms Wednesday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun mixes with occasional clouds today. It's not only bright but very warm with a high of 74. Winds are light. This is one of the nicer spring afternoons we've seen so far this year.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A late shower is possible west of Philadelphia. The overnight low is a relatively mild 55.
WEDNESDAY: Some early sun is possible, but clouds will quickly thicken. A few morning showers can't be ruled out, but the big issue of the day is a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms that will quickly move through the region during the afternoon, starting in the western suburbs shortly after lunch time and probably winding up at the Shore around 4pm or 5pm. Gusty winds are possible with this line and a few of these thunderstorms could even become severe. Normally, I'd advise you to head indoors to the lower floors if you hear thunder -- and that's still true. But there may not actually be a lot of lightning and thunder with this system, so I would say that as soon as you see the skies turn ominous and you sense a rise in wind, get indoors. The gusty winds with this line of rain may sneak up on you. Either way, the worst of this will probably pass through in under an hour, so it's a relatively brief albeit serious threat. The high slips to a more seasonable 66.
THURSDAY: Colder air rushes back into the region for a brief visit and you'll be especially aware of this in the morning. Look for temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s at dawn! In the afternoon, we'll get chilly high of 55 with wind chills in the 40s. It will be a partly sunny, but blustery and chilly day with winds gusting in the 20 to 30 mph range.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies roar back and it's also milder during the afternoon with less wind. The high bumps up to a pleasant 65.
SATURDAY: Our next rainmaker is delayed, which means that the first half of the weekend is now looking fairly nice. Look for sunshine, a few clouds and a pleasant high around 69. Temperatures will be falling into the low 60s and upper 50s during the Union's 8 p.m. home opener and at some point at night, some rain is possible. Hopefully, it holds off until after the match, but fans should keep an eye on this forecast just in case.
SUNDAY: Clouds thicken with rain likely. A period of steady rain is possible. We're a bit cooler with a high of 62.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny and breezy, with a high of 64.
TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with a mild high of 69.
