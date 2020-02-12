AccuWeather: Warm and chilly winds in a matter of 48 hours

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TROPICS:
Delta has become a beast of a storm in the Caribbean going from a 40mph tropical storm yesterday morning to a 140mph Category 4 as of early this afternoon. Cancun and locations in the Yucatan Peninsula will be under the gun tonight and early tomorrow and then somewhere along the central Gulf Coast Friday into Saturday. We could see some remnant rain from this late Sunday into Monday, but there is not good agreement on whether or not that will happen. We could easily see the rain shield hold just south of us if high pressure to the north is more aggressive and protects us.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds are light, and temperatures are chilly but refreshing with lows between 57 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front approaches from the northwest and out ahead of it west-southwesterly winds will increase and pump in milder air. Temperatures in the afternoon should reach the upper 70s while those winds will be sustained at 15-25mph and gusting up to 40mph, especially in the late afternoon. The front should come through with little more than a wind shift, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out, especially up north toward the Poconos.

THURSDAY: The front is well off the East Coast with high pressure moving toward us. We'll still have a breeze to borderline windy conditions with northwesterly winds sustained at 12-20mph and gusts to 30mph. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds and highs will be a solid 10 degrees cooler than the day before with highs stuck in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: We then start to warm back up on Friday as high pressure exits off the Virginia Capes and winds turn more southwesterly. With rising upper level heights we should see a lot of sunshine and hardly any clouds. Highs will top out around 70 with less wind.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. We see a pleasant change temperature-wise with a much warmer and more humid high of 77.

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Delta inch toward us from the south. The afternoon high is 73.

MONDAY: Some Delta-related rain is possible. It's mainly cloudy, otherwise, with a high of 72.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high around 70, pleasant for the mid-October.

