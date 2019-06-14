AccuWeather: Warm & Comfy Saturday, More Humid For Father's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is a good looking day with sunshine most of the time, lower humidity and a cool high of 73. That's ten degrees below average. It was very windy, however, with gusts up to 37 mph.
TONIGHT: Bring along a jacket if you're heading out this evening. It will be a bit breezy with temperatures falling into the upper 60s by about 9 p.m.. Look for plenty of stars overnight, diminishing winds and a cool low of 58.
SATURDAY: Our weekend gets off to a great start with partly sunny skies, a nice breeze and a warmer high of 83. A shower is possible in some spots late at night.
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's quite warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sun. A spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm is likely. The high ticks up to 86.
MONDAY: This is now looking like a downright hot and humid day with uncomfortable, sticky conditions all the way. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening and any storm that forms in this humid air mass could produce downpours and strong gusty winds. We have an AccuWeather Alert for the potential of severe storms. The high is 90.
TUESDAY: Warm and humid conditions persist with another afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 87.
WEDNESDAY: This is yet another warm and somewhat humid day, but there's only a slight chance of a thunderstorm with most of day remaining dry. The high is 80.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It remains humid. Look for another warm high of 84. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84.
