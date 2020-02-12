PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a cooler day across the area compared to where we were 24 hours ago. Winds will shift from the east-southeast which will allow for a cooler flow off the ocean. Some of the coastal areas today will only make it into the low 70s. Along the I-95 corridor and the northwest suburbs temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s today. Expect sunny skies with a few cirrus clouds mixed in.
FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 80s. Dewpoints will remain comfortable for one more day before turning a bit more muggy on Saturday. Expect highs near 83.
SATURDAY: A very warm day with a blend of sun and clouds. We'll have to watch out for a spotty shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 87.
SUNDAY: We will be ahead of a backdoor cold front and temperatures look to soar up to 92 degrees. This will be our first 90 degree day of the year. Dewpoints will also be on the rise into the low 60s so you will definitely feel it. There is very little upper level support for this cold front moving through, but it may trigger an isolated strong thunderstorm. This is something we will keep an eye on late in the day.
MONDAY: Noticeably cooler behind the front. A mix of clouds and sun is likely, otherwise it's cooler and comfortable, high 74.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or storm around during the afternoon. The high bumps up to 78.
WEDNESDAY: Becoming hot and humid again. Clouds will mix with sunshine with a chance for a thunderstorm, high near 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Warm and Dry Pattern Continues
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News