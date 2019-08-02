Weather

AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, A Spotty Storm Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another warm and humid day with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms around, but by no means a wash out. The high is 88.

TONIGHT: A scattered evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most areas remain dry. Evening temperatures slide from the 80s into the mid 70s with an overnight low dipping to 72.

SATURDAY: It's partly sunny, seasonably warm and somewhat humid. There's a chance for a spotty shower or storm, but much of the region is liable to stay dry. The high is 85.

SUNDAY: We have a hot and moderately humid second half of the weekend with showers and thunderstorms around in the afternoon and evening. The high creeps up to 90.

MONDAY: It's warm, but somewhat less humid with partly sunny skies and a high around 89.

TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies with a rise in humidity and a spotty thunderstorm possible. The high is 87.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a warm and more humid day with partial sunshine, a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening and a high around 89.

THURSDAY: It's warm and muggy with a spotty thunderstorm possible. The high is 87.

FRIDAY: This looks like a nice, partly sunny summer day with a high around 87.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
