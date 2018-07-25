AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Heavy Downpours Today and Tonight

TODAY: Look for clouds, some sunny breaks, warm and humid air and at times, some drenching showers and thunderstorms that could produce flash flooding. The high is a muggy 82.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect into late tonight for most of our viewing area. Do not drive or walk through any flooded areas.TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies with continued high humidity. Some additional drenching showers and thunderstorms are likely in some spots, especially in the evening. The low is 72.THURSDAY: We start to dry out. There could still be a spotty storm, but not as much activity as Wednesday. With more sunshine breaking out, the high will rise to 88. It will still be humid.FRIDAY: Our weather continues to improve. We expect partly sunny skies through most of the day with any thunderstorm limited to the late afternoon and evening. It's still somewhat humid its hot, with a high of 90.SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with the air turning a little less humid. A spotty thunderstorm is still possible, but most of the day looks dry. Our high touches 87.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, less humid day and finally, we're removing the chance of rain! Look for a warm high of 84.MONDAY: Clouds increase again, the humidity rises a bit and we're back into a more unsettled pattern with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 85.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and there's another chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. The high is 84.WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny with another thunderstorm or two possible. The high inches up to 86.-----