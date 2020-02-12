PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Lows 65-69.
MONDAY: Turning warmer, humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 92.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. There's a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Less humid. High 88.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89.
SATURDAY: More clouds than sun with a few scattered storms. High 91.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few pop up thunderstorms. High 89
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News