Weather

AccuWeather: Warm And Humid Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Lows 65-69.

MONDAY: Turning warmer, humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. There's a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Less humid. High 88.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun with a few scattered storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few pop up thunderstorms. High 89

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person hit by vehicle in Roxborough
Woman accused of arson of police vehicles held pending trial
Suspicious fire damages two Center City businesses
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
N.J. allows outdoor visits to assisted living facilities
Dad sends special message to newborn, wife outside hospital
Show More
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
N.J. salons, personal care businesses to reopen Monday
'Dad Gang' works to break stereotypes about Black fatherhood
SUV crashes into wall, bursts into flames in Society Hill
Del. officials encouraging COVID-19 testing after senior week trip
More TOP STORIES News