AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Pattern Continues With Spotty Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. It's humid with a chance for spotty showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening away from coastal counties. The high is 84. At the Shore, early fog gives way to partial sun. It's mainly dry and most beaches reach the mid 70s. The rip current risk is LOW today.
TONIGHT: An early evening spotty shower or storm is possible, but most areas are either dry or quickly become so. It's still warm and muggy. Evening temperatures fall into the mid 70s. We see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 68.
SATURDAY: This looks like a seasonably warm and humid start to the official summer season. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible again. The high hits 84. Summer officially arrives at 5:43 p.m.
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's still humid and a bit warmer. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Our high tops out at 85.
MONDAY: It's still humid and we begin to turn up the heat a bit. Look for partly sunny skies with an isolated shower or thunderstorm not out of the question. Most of the day is dry. The high is a sweaty 90.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 92. Some scattered showers and storms move through in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: It's still hot and still unstable. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with another spotty storm around and another high around 92. If we hit 90 degrees three days in a row, this will be our first heat wave of the year.
THURSDAY: The heat goes on! Clouds mix with sun. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high hits 90.
FRIDAY: Temperatures ease slightly, but it's still somewhat unsettled. Look for partial sunshine with another shower or thunderstorm in spots. The high slips to 88.
