AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Scattered Showers Today

TODAY: Look for lots of clouds with some sunny breaks. It's still warm and humid. A spotty shower is possible. The best chance of a downpour is probably in northern suburbs. Overall, this is not a wash-out. The high is 80.TONIGHT: We're mostly cloudy and humid with a few more evening showers and sprinkles around. The low is 70.FRIDAY: It's another mainly cloudy, humid day with a few sunny breaks possible. A shower or two is possible, but most of us remain dry. The high is 77.SATURDAY: Look clouds and occasional sun with somewhat humid air still in place, but dry conditions with Hurricane Florence suppressed well to our south. The high: 80. At the Shore, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents will make the ocean unsafe for swimmers.SUNDAY: With Florence shifting even farther south and west, we will likely see even more sun. Look for a breezy, warm and partly sunny afternoon with a high around 82. It's still somewhat humid. Hurricane-related issues continue at the Shore.MONDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds and we get another humid, warm afternoon with a high of 82. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.TUESDAY: A cold front moves into the region which will probably pick up the remnant moisture from what's left of the former Hurricane Florence and this could bring us some rain. Some downpours wouldn't be out of the question, depending on the track of the front and how much moisture can work its way in our direction. An inch of rain is possible, or more than that if we're unlucky. The high is 81.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still warm and humid with yet another chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high hits 81 again.THURSDAY: Finally, we get a break. This looks like a beautiful day with low humidity and plenty of sun. The high is 77.