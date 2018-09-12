WEATHER

AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Storms Today

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on September 12, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: We have clouds giving way to occasional sunshine. It's warm and humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible at times with a drenching downpour possible. The high is 80.

TONIGHT: It's mostly cloudy and humid with a few more evening showers and thunderstorms around. The low is 71.

THURSDAY: Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. It's still humid. Another stray shower is possible, but most locations are dry. Our high reaches 80.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or two is possible, but most of us remain dry. The high is 79.

SATURDAY: Look for plenty of clouds with some sunny breaks. It still appears as though Hurricane Florence will be suppressed to our south in the Carolinas and Virginia thanks to a large area of high pressure locked in place over New England. As a result, the weekend looks dry. At the Shore, heavy surf, coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents, along with 30 mph winds are likely.

SUNDAY: With Florence staying south, this is a partly cloudy, warm and humid second half of the weekend with breezy conditions and a high around 82. Hurricane-related issues continue at the Shore.

MONDAY: Cloud mix with some sun. It's still warm and humid with another high around 83. A shower or thunderstorm is possible.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Some showers or spotty storms are possible at times. It's still humid. The high is 80.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still warm and humid with yet another chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high: 82.

