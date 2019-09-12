AccuWeather: Warm and humid, thunderstorms today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with some sun today. It's very warm and humid. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially late today when a strong, gusty storm could form in some areas. The high is 88. At the Shore: 80 with a continued moderate risk of rip currents.
TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. Storms could be strong and gusty. Otherwise, we see drying overnight with plunging humidity. The low is a more comfortable 65.
FRIDAY: A lingering shower is possible in the morning, but overall, we see drying, some sun returning and a much cooler high of 73.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and the humidity rises again. There's also the chance of an afternoon or evening shower. The high climbs to 80.
SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. Humidity drops off through the day, so it's a warm but pleasant afternoon with the high warming to 86.
MONDAY: We have mostly sunny skies. It's still warm and a bit more humid with a high of 88.
TUESDAY: It's a day of continued warmth with partly sunny skies and dry conditions. The high: 83.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A spotty shower or thunderstorm could pop up in a few places. The high: 82.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and continued warmth with a high around 86.
