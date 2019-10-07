AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Cooler on Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with occasional sunny breaks today. Some spotty drizzle or a shower is possible here and there, but most of the day is dry. It's warm and gradually more humid. The high is 80.
TONIGHT: Rain arrives during the evening, beginning in the northwest suburbs, and tapers to lighter showers overnight. The low is a lot cooler: 59.
TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, mainly east of the city. After that, clouds give way to some sun later in the day. It's less humid and much cooler and breezy with a high of 68.
WEDNESDAY: An area of low pressure will develop close to the coast. It's unclear whether this system will shoot away from us or stall nearby and deliver clouds and cooler weather. The range of possibilities goes from sunshine and a high around 70, to mostly cloudy, rainy and 50. We're playing it down the middle for now with mostly cloudy skies, some rain at times (the steadiest near the coast) and a high around 63. Meanwhile, we'll keep watching that coastal low!
THURSDAY: It's still mostly cloudy with some lingering rain over by the Shore, especially if that low is still stuck off the coast. It's breezy, too. The high is 65.
FRIDAY: Early clouds may break for some afternoon sunshine. It's still breezy. The high is 65.
SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sun at times. A couple additional showers are possible, but this is probably a mainly dry day with a pleasant high around 68.
SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 66.
MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 68.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More