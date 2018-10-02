WEATHER

AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Storms In Some Areas Tonight

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on October 2, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Clouds will mix with sunny breaks. A spotty thunderstorm is possible late today or this evening, mainly in the northern suburbs with an isolated downpour. Some of these storms could produce a strong wind gust. The high is 82.

TONIGHT: It's mostly cloudy with heavy evening thunderstorms in spots, mainly in the northern half of the region. The low is 68. More patchy fog is possible in spots toward morning.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still warm but only a little humid and we get yet another summer-like high around 83.

THURSDAY: The warmth and humidity build back in. We see a mix of clouds and sun and our highs aren't too far off the daily records. A late shower or thunderstorm possible, especially in northern areas. The high is 85 in Philadelphia (the record: 88).

FRIDAY: A lingering shower is possible early. Otherwise, we see a mix of clouds and sun. It's not as warm as a cold front passes through and away from us. A cool northeast breeze sets in. The high dips to 77, but that's still several degrees above average.

SATURDAY: It's a cooler start to the weekend with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 73.

SUNDAY: Another surge of warmer air arrives with a passing warm front. We'll see a blend of clouds and sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 80.

MONDAY: The summer-like pattern hangs on. Look for a blend of clouds and sun, humid air and another stray shower or thunderstorm around. The high hits 83.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high is 80.

