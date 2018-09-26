AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Strong Storms This Evening

TODAY: An early, spotty shower gives way to some sun for the first time in several days. However, it's warm and very humid ahead of some evening thunderstorms. The high is 84.TONIGHT: During the evening, a broken line of strong thunderstorms moves through from north to south. Some of these could produce damaging wind gusts, lightning and downpours. We dry out after about midnight and we cool down. The low: 61.THURSDAY: A brief morning shower is possible, but the big story will be the return of much cooler air. We'll see clouds mixing with some sun. Humidity drops, so it's much more comfortable. The high tumbles to about 70.FRIDAY: A round of showers moves through during the morning. Then, we'll see clouds, occasional sun and a comfortable high of 71.SATURDAY: This is looking like a great start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a seasonable, pleasant high around 72.SUNDAY: It's a nice close to the weekend, too, with partly sunny skies and a high around 70.MONDAY: Clouds increase through the day. Rain is possible at night. The high is 72.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and some additional rain. The high: 74.WEDNESDAY: We dry our with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 72.