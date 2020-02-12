weather

AccuWeather: Warm and humid today, unsettled through Wednesday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Unsettled Week with Rollercoaster Temperatures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's warm and humid today with morning showers giving way to a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 80. Another late day shower or storm can't be ruled out.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and spotty thunderstorms are possible. It's still humid. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with more spotty showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. The best chance of a strong storm is in South Jersey closer to Cape May County and in Delaware's two southern counties (Kent and Sussex). Most of this action should be over after about 3 or 4pm. After that, the humidity drops and we'll transition to a nice, breezy evening. The afternoon high is 75.

THURSDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day, but beautiful! Look for partly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 65.

FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance of some rain. It's also a lot cooler with a high of just 62.

SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and a chance for a few showers. The high is still cool: 64.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front likely produces another mostly cloudy day with a couple additional showers possible and another cool high of 65.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high improves to 69.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. Yet another shower is possible. The high is 70.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porch pirate who dressed as Amazon worker arrested
Woman turns to Action News after stolen car gets damaged in police chase
Teen wanted for sexually assaulting woman over 3-hour period: Police
South Jersey MLB Draft prospect throws 102 mph heat
New 'Star Wars' series, 'Simpsons' short coming to Disney+ for May the 4th
Some NJ restrictions to be lifted, capacity limits to be increased: Gov. Murphy
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
Show More
20 dead after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce
Housing rental market is booming. What you should know before you cash in
Former Bucks County councilman goes missing: Police
More TOP STORIES News