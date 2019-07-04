Weather

AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Tonight, More Storms Friday and Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a steamy Independence Day, with a high of 92 degrees, officially making this the second heat wave of the year. Some drenching downpours dropped up to two inches of rain in parts of Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties, causing flash flooding.

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms die off. Then, its partly cloudy, warm and muggy. The low is a warm 74.

FRIDAY: The humidity remains very high. Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon and evening. Drenching downpours would be possible with any storm and perhaps some gusty winds. The high is 90 with a heat Index around 95.

SATURDAY: It's hot and very humid again. A few more showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day. The high reaches 91 with a heat index even higher.

SUNDAY: This is still a very warm day, but probably not quite as humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but the majority of the day is dry. The high dips to 88.

MONDAY: Change is in the air! Look for a partly sunny and pleasant day with much lower humidity and a high around 85.

TUESDAY: It's another great summer day with mostly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds with a warm high of 89. A shower or spotty storm can't be ruled out.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun, with increasing humidity and a late day thunderstorm possible. The high hits 87.

