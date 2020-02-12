AccuWeather: Warm And Humid, T'Storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A pop up afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.
TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, otherwise, warm and humid. Lows 64-67.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, sticky. A late day thunderstorm is possible, especially west of the city. High 85.
MONDAY: Turning warmer, humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 88.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 93.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 91.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. There's a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. High 88.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89.
