AccuWeather: Warm And Humid, T'Storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A pop up afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, otherwise, warm and humid. Lows 64-67.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, sticky. A late day thunderstorm is possible, especially west of the city. High 85.

MONDAY: Turning warmer, humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 88.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 93.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 91.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. There's a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. High 88.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89.

