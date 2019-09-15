Weather

AccuWeather: Warm And Less Humid

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

SUNDAY: Morning showers are exiting the coastline early. Then, westerly winds take over behind a departing cold front and we clear things out nicely. It should turn out mostly sunny with the high bouncing up to 84 with lower humidity.

MONDAY: We have a warm start to the work week. Ahead of the next front temps rise to 86 with sunshine fading behind increasing clouds. A spotty late thunderstorm can't be ruled out mainly north of the city.

TUESDAY: We'll see mostly sunny skies and a high of 79.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a taste of fall Wednesday with temps holding in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Look for continued sunshine and temps staying a touch below average. High: 76.

FRIDAY: It starts to warm up ahead of the next frontal boundary. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is 81.

SATURDAY: We can't rule out a shower Saturday, otherwise, it's a partly sunny with a warm high of 86.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 22 injured in deck collapse in Wildwood
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of southbound I-95
Police: Uber driver deviated from route, locked doors
Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Plymouth Township head-on crash
Hero Thrill Show connects Philly officers with kids, community
Human remains found in Smyrna believed to be those of child, police say
Show More
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
Tennessee band wears T-shirt honoring bullied fan
Trump to have dinner with Otto Warmbier's parents
Biden shrugs off age chatter, pledges to release medical records
10-year-old Texas girl fighting brain-eating amoeba
More TOP STORIES News