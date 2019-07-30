AccuWeather: Warm And Muggy Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A stray evening thunderstorm is possible (mainly north and west). Otherwise, it's partly cloudy, warm and uncomfortable overnight. Lows 70-75.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and steamy. Pop up showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. An isolated severe storm is possible, but heavy downpours appears to be the biggest threat. High 90. Heat Index 94.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A few places may see a thunderstorm during the afternoon, especially south of the city. High 88.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. It remains warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably warm and humid. High 87.
SUNDAY: Very warm and moderately humid with a thunderstorm in spots. High 89. Heat Index 93.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 90.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More