AccuWeather: Warm & Windy, Elevated Fire Danger

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Abundant sunshine today and gusty west winds the high to a mild 68 degrees. Peak wind gusts topped out in the 40 to 45mph range. With very low relative humidity levels, our recent dry stretch and the gusty winds, conditions are favorable for wildfires. A red flag warning remains in effect until 9pm due to the enhanced fire risk.TONIGHT: Winds will diminish at sunset and we'll see mostly clear skies. Lows will range from 34 in the suburbs to 40 in center city.THURSDAY: High high pressure will continue to drive our weather giving us partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. However, a frontal boundary to our southwest will be heading toward us so an increase in cloud cover through the day is likely. Overall, it will be another nice day. The high slips to 62.FRIDAY: Low low pressure in the Tennessee Valley will work eastward to our south while a strong area of high pressure remains in place to our north. What this means for us is a raw and damp end to the work week. We'll see an east-southeast wind off the chilly ocean waters with periods of rain through the day. Rainfall totals on the order of 1/4" to 1/2" The high hits a chilly 49.SATURDAY: A lingering, spotty shower is possible very early in the morning, but overall, this is an improving day with clouds giving way to sunshine and a nicer high of 69.SUNDAY: High pressure builds into the region and we get a mostly sunny, gorgeous second half of the weekend with a high of 69. Clouds increase with the chance of a shower at night.MONDAY: It's even warmer with a high of 73. There could be a few showers around.TUESDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. It's still warm with a high of 68.WEDNESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine with a cooler high of 60.