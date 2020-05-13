Weather

AccuWeather :Warm Front Brings Increasing Clouds Thursday Then Mid 80s For Friday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had lots of sun today, less wind and a slightly milder high of 66.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds are very light and it's still chilly with a low of 46 and mid 30's in the cooler suburbs, where there will be scattered frost.

THURSDAY: Clouds roll back into the region with the approach of a warm front and we could see a spotty late afternoon and evening shower, especially in northern suburbs. At the same time, warmer air begins a return to the region with our high inching up to 69.

FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny start to the day with our high soaring all the way up to 85, our warmest day so far this year. We've had to wait a while for this; it's the seventh latest date Philadelphia has seen the season's first high temperatures in the 80s. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely at night.

SATURDAY: Our passing front stalls to the south, giving us partly sunny skies. Expect more sunshine to the north and more clouds to the south. A shower or thunderstorm is possible later in the day or at night, mainly in southern areas. We're still warm, with a high around 77.

SUNDAY: Look for more clouds than sun with a scattered shower or thunderstorm around. The high drops to 70.

MONDAY: Clouds dominate with rain arriving. The high hits 68..

TUESDAY: More rain is possible with a high of 68.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 72.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More TOP STORIES News