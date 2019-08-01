Weather

AccuWeather: Warm, Humid Start to August

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high hit 90 degrees in Philadelphia today, the sixth day of our fourth heat wave of the year.

TONIGHT: A scattered evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, but we quickly dry out. The overnight hours feature mostly cloudy skies and a low of 72.

FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny, warm and humid day with another shower or thunderstorm around at times. The high is 86.

SATURDAY: It's partly sunny, seasonably warm and somewhat humid. There's a chance for a spotty shower or storm, but much of the region is liable to stay dry. The high is 85.

SUNDAY: We have a hot and moderately humid second half of the weekend with some more spotty thunderstorms around in the afternoon and evening. The high is 90.

MONDAY: It's warm, but somewhat less humid with partly sunny skies and a high around 89. A pop-up storm is possible in a few places.

TUESDAY: We have mostly sunny skies and very warm with a high of 89.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a hot and humid day with partial sunshine and a high near 90.

THURSDAY: The heat and humidity rolls on with another spotty thunderstorm possible. The high is 90.

