AccuWeather: Warm, Humid Weekend with Spotty Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We hit a seasonably warm 85 in Philadelphia with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It was noticeably more humid today than yesterday, with dew points climbing in to the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are likely with temperatures sliding into the mid 70s during the evening. More clouds gather overnight with lows near 72 by daybreak.

SATURDAY: Look for a hazy sky, growing humidity, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly south of Philadelphia. The high warms to 87.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and muggy with an even better chance for some scattered storms. The high is again around 88.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high gets up to about 90.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, another spotty thunderstorm and a hot, sticky high around 91.

WEDNESDAY: This looks like a mostly sunny day, but still hot with another high around 90.

THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and another hot high of 92. A late day thunderstorm can't be ruled out, although most areas remain dry. If we hit the 90s three days in a row, this will officially become our sixth heat wave of the year.

FRIDAY: The heat likely breaks a bit, but it's still a warm and sticky day with thunderstorms possible. The high hits 90.

