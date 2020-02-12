Weather

AccuWeather: Warm, Less Humid

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and less humid. High 83.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 53-57.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable (rather cool for June). High 70.

TUESDAY: Sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 84.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. High 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia unveils 'Safer at Home' guide for yellow phase
Philadelphia residents, DA Larry Krasner disgusted over George Floyd death
Off-duty police lieutenant shot during altercation in South Philly
Philadelphia police fatally shoot man armed with knife in Frankford
Protests in George Floyd's death turn violent in Brooklyn; cops injured, hundreds arrested
'We feel your pain': Local experts respond to unrest in Minnesota
Victim speaks out who was struck by stray bullet
Show More
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Philadelphia parking authority to enforce parking regulations again June 8
Gov. Wolf to lift more pandemic restrictions in Pennsylvania
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
3 dead, 9 injured in multiple Philly shootings within 3 hours
More TOP STORIES News