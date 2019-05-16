AccuWeather: Warm, Mainly Dry Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some morning showers are giving way to a partly sunny, mainly dry afternoon. A spotty sprinkle could pop up in a few places, but overall, it's dry and warm today. The high is 76.
TONIGHT: Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows are cool, but comfortable. We drop to 59 in Philadelphia and the mid 50s in some outlying suburbs.
FRIDAY: Another system arrives, bringing additional clouds with occasional breaks of sun. Some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible at times. The high zooms to 81.
SATURDAY: Look for a pleasant, partly sunny start to the weekend with a warm high of 80. We can't rule out an afternoon shower or thunderstorm well south and west of Philadelphia.
SUNDAY: Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the day. The high soars to 85, the warmest day so far this year. It will feel a bit more humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon hours or at night.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon and evening. The high is 83.
TUESDAY: Our latest front departs and we end up with a breezy, pleasant day with a warm high of 76.
WEDNESDAY: It's mostly sunny and nice with a high of 76. It's still warm with another high around 76.
THURSDAY: The nice, warm pattern continues with partly sunny skies and a high of 78.
