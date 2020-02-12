AccuWeather: Warm, Scattered Storms Next Two Days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll see partly sunny skies this morning and into the early afternoon. It's warm and not too humid with a high of 86. Later today, a scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible. At the Shore: highs in the low 80s with a late shower or storm not out of the question, especially the farther north you move along the New Jersey coast. Delaware beaches are probably dry. There's a low risk of rip currents in the ocean. Some bouys are recording ocean temperatures in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: More pop up showers and a thunderstorm are possible straight up to about midnight or so. Otherwise, we see partly cloudy skies. It's a bit humid overnight with a low of 71.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still warm and moderately humid with a high of 85. There's a better chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms through the day and early evening.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies through the majority of the day. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, mainly in counties on the northeast side of the region. The high ticks up to 89.
FRIDAY: The heat returns with the high reaching up to 93, the hottest day so far this year. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but mainly in northern suburbs. Most of the region remains dry.
SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): We have a front dropping down out of New England which makes for a tricky forecast. For now, we're calling for partly sunny skies and a warm high of 87. If the front holds up to our north, it could be hotter. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this is by no means a wash-out. That said, it's a good idea to have a plan to head indoors if you hear thunder.
SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny end to the holiday weekend. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high hits 88. Again, an adjustment on the high might be required if the position of that nearby front changes..
MONDAY: It's another day of partial sunshine with a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high creeps up to 89.
TUESDAY: Look for another partly sunny day. It's a little hotter with a high of 91. Another isolated shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question.
