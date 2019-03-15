AccuWeather: Warm, Spotty Showers Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of clouds in place today with an occasional light shower passing through. A brief steadier shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. The high is still very mild: 68.TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm gives way to overnight drying. Cooler air also starts to move back into the region with a low of 44.SATURDAY: The rain is gone, but cooler, blustery conditions return behind it. Sun mixes with clouds. Winds gust as high as 35 mph at times. The high is 50, but it will feel cooler with those chilly winds.SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for mostly sunny skies, but chilly temperatures with our high dipping to 47.MONDAY: A light morning shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 47 again.TUESDAY: This looks like a largely sunny day with another cool high around 45.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high: 52. Spring officially begins at 5:58 in the evening.THURSDAY: The first full day of spring gets a little milder with a high of 54. A morning shower is possible, but most of the day is dry with partial sunshine.FRIDAY: It's a mostly sunny end to the work week with a high of 56.--------------------