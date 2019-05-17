AccuWeather: Warm, Spotty T'Storm This Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine mixes with clouds today. A spotty shower or thunderstorm will roll through some neighborhoods during the late afternoon hours. The high is a toasty 81.
TONIGHT: A spotty early evening shower can't be ruled out, but most of the night is dry. The low is a comfortable 62 in Philadelphia with a few outlying suburbs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: This is a partly sunny, pleasant day with low humidity and a warm high of 78.
SUNDAY: Sun will give way to clouds and it will be warm again, but more humid with a high of 87. A late day and evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, beginning in northern areas.
MONDAY: It's still warm and humid with partial sunshine and another shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon and evening. The high is 88.
TUESDAY: Look for a breezy and pleasant day behind a departing front. The high dips to a comfortable 77.
WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. Later in the day, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 76.
THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a high warming to 82.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 78.
